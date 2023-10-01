Europe condemns terror attack in Turkish capital

European leaders on Sunday expressed solidarity with Türkiye, condemning a terror attack foiled by security forces in the capital Ankara which left two police officers with minor injuries.

Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen joined other European countries and institutions in expressing solidarity with Türkiye after the suicide bomber attack in Ankara.

"I vehemently condemn the brutal terrorist attack carried out against the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara," von der Leyen said on X, adding that the EU stands in solidarity with the families of the injured and the Turkish people as a whole.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also condemned the terror attack and said his country stands by Türkiye.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack and said he expected the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"The Netherlands strongly condemns this horrible act, and expresses its solidarity with Türkiye. We wish those injured a speedy recovery," said Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot.

At 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while the other terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.