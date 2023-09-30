Documentary series highlights sexual abuse of children by clergy in Belgium

Residents in the Flemish region of Belgium are trying to break ties with the Catholic Church on Friday after public broadcaster, VRT, aired a documentary series that had confessions of children and their relatives who are victims of sexual abuse by the clergy.

The documentary has politicians demanding the scandal and the finances of the churches to be thoroughly investigated and discussed.

The documentary created a "shock effect," and many have lined up to have their names deleted from baptismal records to sever their ties with the Church.

Demands were raised from political parties to establish a committee in the federal parliament to investigate the scandal in full detail, to reveal how evidence was covered up for years and to discuss why and how the Church was financed.

The issue was put on parliament's agenda Wednesday in a session attended by Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, who urged the Church to "sincerely acknowledge the guilt."

He said he supports the establishment of an investigation committee and the issue of financing the Church with taxes should also be investigated.

De Croo also met Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, Bishop of Antwerp Johan Bonny, who represents the Church in the Flemish region, and victims mentioned in the documentary,

The prime minister said Bonny promised him full cooperation with the judiciary and police and said: "In the rule of law, no institution can be above the law."

De Croo said the Church should effectively fulfill the requests of those who want to be removed from baptismal records, which has not yet been done.

Bonny's statements reflected in the media said: "I regret that previous generations were not able to assume their responsibilities."

The last episode of the four-part series was aired Sept. 26 and revealed sexual abuse committed against children in boarding schools, youth branches and the Church.

The documentary begins with the confessions of Dianne, who tearfully explains that her brother, Piet, was raped by clergyman Dom Robert at the Dendermonde Monastery School for six years before he committed suicide.

