AUSTRIA TO SUPPORT IAEAS WORK IN UKRAINE WITH OVER $1M

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced plans to support the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Ukraine with €1 million (about $1.06 million) while also levelling serious accusations against Russia.

"We are meeting at a time when war continues to rage in Europe," said Schallenberg, speaking at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna on Monday.

Schallenberg pointed out that around 19 months have already passed since Russian forces marched into Ukraine, and since then, Russia has displayed unacceptable and irresponsible behavior.

In his speech, he accused Russia of challenging the IAEA on nuclear safety by occupying the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Schallenberg also said he regretted that Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was not being implemented despite diplomatic efforts.

As long as states exist that wish to use this technology, they must comply with the highest required safety standards, he added. In this regard, he called on Tehran to cooperate fully with the IAEA.

The IAEA is an autonomous scientific and technical organization that has a special status within the United Nations system. According to its charter, the agency "shall seek to accelerate and enlarge the contribution of atomic energy to peace, health and prosperity throughout the world."

At the same time, the IAEA is to promote the use of radioactive materials and international cooperation in this regard, as well as to prevent the military use of this technology in connection with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty through monitoring measures.