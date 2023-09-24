News Europe Man dies after falling from burning flat in Germany

DPA EUROPE Published September 24,2023

A man died in a flat fire overnight in the town of Bensheim, located north of the western German city of Mannheim, police said on Sunday.



The man had fallen or jumped from the burning flat, a police spokesman said. His body was found on a lower canopy.



Another resident was taken to hospital with injuries from smoke inhalation.



A care centre had been set up to accommodate residents from the seven-storey building. Some 25 people including children registered there after the incident.









