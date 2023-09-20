EUROPEAN UNION EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER BOSNIAS SERB ENTITY

The EU foreign policy chief on Wednesday expressed his concerns about developments in Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb entity.

"Strong concern over recent developments in Republika Srpska entity. Necessary EU reforms should be priority now," Josep Borrell said on X after meeting with Bosnian Foreign Minister Dino Konakovic on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Tension have risen in Bosnia-Herzegovina after Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik threatened to arrest a top international official overseeing peace in Bosnia if he enters the Serb-controlled regions in the Balkan state.

Dodik said that a decree is being prepared for "the arrest and deportation" of Christian Schmidt, the high international representative, if he enters Republika Srpska, the Serb entity.

"If he (Schmidt) comes for a meeting to Republika Srpska, he will be kicked out," Dodik said.

Bosnian Serbs say they do not recognize Schmidt as Bosnia's international high representative because he was not endorsed by the UN Security Council.

The post of the international envoy was drawn up in the 1995 Dayton peace accords that ended Bosnia's devastating war to oversee peace in the Balkan country, split into two autonomous regions-the Serb Republic and a federation dominated by ethnic Bosniaks and Croats.

EU leaders recently said the bloc should be ready to enlarge by the year 2030, including possibly admitting Western Balkan nations such as Bosnia and Herzegovina.













