News Europe Right-wing protest against German government rallies 2,000

Right-wing protest against German government rallies 2,000

With chants of "Germany stands up! Restart Democracy," supporters of suspected extremist groups and parties like the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) joined the event that was billed as a "non-party rally for the nationwide Day of Truth."

DPA EUROPE Published September 16,2023 Subscribe

Around 2,000 people far-right demonstrators protested against the German government on Saturday in the central city of Magdeburg.



With chants of "Germany stands up! Restart Democracy," supporters of suspected extremist groups and parties like the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) joined the event that was billed as a "non-party rally for the nationwide Day of Truth."



Groups critical of Covid-19 protection measures were also present at the protest on the city's cathedral square, which featured speeches and music.



Signs and flags were displayed with inscriptions like "Healthy without coercion" and "Politicians must be liable."



There was also a smaller counter-demonstration by around 140 people in the same area under the slogan "Germany stands up? We take a seat!"



Organized by the civil society alliance Solidarisches Magdeburg and the Linksjugend (Left Youth), coordinators of th smaller protest said they wanted to signal resistance to right-wing ideologies and conspiracy narratives.



Police said in the afternoon that there had been no serious disturbances or incidents so far.







