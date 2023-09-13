News Europe German far-right politician faces trial over use of Nazi slogan

German far-right politician faces trial over use of Nazi slogan

Björn Höcke, the chairman of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Thuringia, is set to stand trial for allegedly using a banned Nazi slogan in a speech. The decision to proceed with a trial comes after an investigation into his remarks. Hate speech and the use of Nazi symbols are illegal in Germany due to the country's strict laws against the promotion of Nazi ideology and hate speech.

DPA EUROPE Published September 13,2023 Subscribe

The chairman of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke, will have to stand trial for allegedly using a banned Nazi slogan in a speech, a regional court spokesman says.



The Halle Regional Court has allowed the prosecution's charges to go forward, the spokesman said.



Höcke is alleged to have used a banned slogan used by the Storm Troopers (SA), the paramilitary wing of the Nazi party, in a speech in Merseburg in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt at the end of May 2021.



Höcke is alleged to have known that the use of the slogan "Everything for Germany," as he said in his speech, is banned in Germany, the prosecution says.









