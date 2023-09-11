Train collision near Barcelona claims four lives as pedestrians cross tracks illegally

The Civil Protection General Directorate of the Catalonia Autonomous Community reported that four people died when a train collided with a group of seven pedestrians who were trying to cross the tracks at a closed pedestrian point near Barcelona in the Valles Oriental region.

The train accident occurred at 20:18 local time. It was noted that the incident happened at a location where "crossing the tracks on foot is prohibited, and it is a curved and low-visibility area."

Local authorities stated that the victims of the accident were a group of young people trying to cross the train tracks to attend a concert in the area.

As a result of the accident, the train stopped at the scene, passengers were transported by buses, and the R3 suburban train line was temporarily closed.