Severely injured Turkish youth moved to Istanbul after French deny him care

A 16-year-old boy of Turkish descent, severely injured after his motorbike collided with a police car in central France, was moved to Türkiye on Monday after French doctors insisted on ending his life support.

Sefa Sahin met the accident last Wednesday in the town of Elancourt, 40 km (25 miles) from the capital Paris.

Family's lawyer Yassine Bouzrou said the police had chased the teenager before the accident, and they will file a criminal complaint against them for attempted murder.

Sahin, according to his family, was receiving medical care in a French hospital that did not meet the requisite health standards. The guardians also expressed concerns about the medical staff's insistence on terminating life support after diagnosing him with brain death.

Hopeful of their loved one's recovery, the family decided that transferring him to Istanbul was the best course of action.

With collaborative efforts of the Turkish mission in France, the family obtained permission for the transfer. Sahin was subsequently airlifted to Türkiye aboard a privately chartered medical jet, which safely touched down at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, and his treatment will continue at a private hospital.

Speaking to Anadolu, Nuri Sahin said his nephew's condition was the result of police actions, and expressed confusion over the French medical facility's decision to "pull the plug" just after 24 hours.

"His heart is still beating, his body feels warm, he is still alive. As a family, we did not accept this situation," he said.

Nuri said they felt helpless after meeting the hospital management, and therefore contacted the Turkish officials.

The hospital had also requested Sahin's organs, but the family refused, emphasizing that he was still alive, he added.







