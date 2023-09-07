UK EDUCATION MINISTERS UNINTENDED SWEAR WORD ON LIVE TV

In the interview, the discussion revolved around construction defects in schools, a topic that has been making headlines in the British media for days. After the official conversation had ended, but the camera was still rolling, the politician said:

'Does someone ever actually say: You've done a f****** good job because everyone else has sat on their a*** and done nothing?'

The broadcaster released the statement and bleeped out the F-word.

Subsequently, Keegan backtracked. She did apologize for her choice of words but also criticized the reporter, stating that he made her feel responsible for the construction defects."

The office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the remarks as "unacceptable." The British press did not hold back in criticizing the swearing Education Secretary.

The "Daily Mirror" portrayed Sunak and Keegan as "class clowns."