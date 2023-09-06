Huge $23 million coin designed in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

The East India Company, which produces luxury commemorative coins, has valued the luxury coin at "approximately $23 million."

The commemorative coin, unveiled on Monday just days before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, is not considered legal tender throughout the United Kingdom as a whole.

The current Guinness World Record for the most expensive coin sold at auction belongs to a rare 1933 U.S. "Double Eagle," which fetched $18.9 million at Sotheby's New York in June 2021.

The coin has a diameter of over 24 centimeters, making it larger than an NBA regulation basketball, and its design consists of nearly a dozen 24-karat gold coins set with diamonds.

The central coin weighs approximately 1 kilogram, while the smaller surrounding ones each weigh 30 grams and feature portraits or depictions of the late monarch.