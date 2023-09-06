Huge $23 million coin designed in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

 Contact Us
The East India Company, known for crafting luxury commemorative coins, has placed an approximate value of $23 million on their latest luxury coin.Unveiled on Monday, this commemorative coin coincides with the upcoming first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing. It's important to note that this coin, despite its extravagance, does not hold legal tender status across the entire United Kingdom.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published September 06,2023
The current Guinness World Record for the most expensive coin sold at auction belongs to a rare 1933 U.S. "Double Eagle," which fetched $18.9 million at Sotheby's New York in June 2021.

The coin has a diameter of over 24 centimeters, making it larger than an NBA regulation basketball, and its design consists of nearly a dozen 24-karat gold coins set with diamonds.

The central coin weighs approximately 1 kilogram, while the smaller surrounding ones each weigh 30 grams and feature portraits or depictions of the late monarch.