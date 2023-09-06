 Contact Us
News Europe Finland to conduct regular virus inspections on fur farms

Finland to conduct regular virus inspections on fur farms

Regular virus checks will be conducted on fur farms in Finland due to the increasing cases of avian influenza.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published September 06,2023
Subscribe
FINLAND TO CONDUCT REGULAR VIRUS INSPECTIONS ON FUR FARMS

The Finnish Food Authority announced that virus status will be monitored on fur farms nationwide. Previously, such checks on fur farms were conducted during animal welfare inspections initiated in cases of suspected outbreaks. This new practice coincides with the emergence of avian influenza outbreaks on fur farms.

In early August, authorities ordered the culling of tens of thousands of minks at facilities where the virus was detected.

After completing a comprehensive inspection of the approximately 400 fur farms in the country, independent virus checks will be initiated.