Damages from French protests at police violence estimated at €730m

A French insurance company has estimated the damages of large-scale riots that shook the country in June after police fatally shot a teenage boy to be around €730 million ($783 million).



The firm France Assureurs announced on Wednesday that 15,600 victims had filed claims for damages.



According to the report, 46% of the claims related to burnt-out cars, but these accounted for only 1% of the total damage.



Damage to commercial property, which represented 41% of the claims, was much higher, accounting for 65% of the total damage.



Local authorities filed 4% of the claims, reporting damage to schools, police stations and libraries, for example, an estimated 27% of total damage.



The police have in the meantime brought several individuals to court over the damages caused by the protests, with the first few convictions having already been handed down in the courts.



France was rocked by severe protests against police violence after the death of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop.



Some of the demonstrations turned violent, involving looting, arson and violent clashes with police. Over 3,000 people were arrested by police throughout the protests.



