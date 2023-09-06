1.5 tons of illegal medicines seized at Brussels Airport

Belgium has confiscated more than 1.6 million tablets equal to 1.5 tons of illegal medicines at Brussels Airport, authorities said Wednesday.

The seizure, one of the largest seizures in the EU in recent years, was made on July 14 in a cargo of linseed at Brussels Airport, also known as Zaventem airport, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products said in a statement.

The medicines were found after an inspection by the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain in cooperation with the medicine agency's special investigation unit and customs.

The illegal medicines include Careforce-100, Cobra-120, Pregacare-300, and Artvigil-150, containing the active ingredients pregabalin, armodafinil, and pregabalin.

The special investigation unit launched an investigation into the drugs, warning that the use of illegal medicines poses serious health risks.



