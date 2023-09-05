News Europe Controversy erupts over half-naked 'nazi salute' photo of Finnish PM | Lindtman faces criticism photos showing him posing with group of nude men

Controversy erupts over half-naked 'nazi salute' photo of Finnish PM | Lindtman faces criticism photos showing him posing with group of nude men

Antti Lindtman, who lost the party leadership to Marin a few years ago, will replace her. Lindtman faced controversy of his own when photos from nearly 20 years ago resurfaced, showing him posing with a group of nude men, some of whom were making Nazi salutes. These photos were taken at a high school Christmas party, and Lindtman was also seen holding a toy gun in the images.

Agencies and A News EUROPE Published September 05,2023 Subscribe

Former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gained notoriety due to party images that emerged before she lost the elections. Accusations of drug use were made against Marin, but she denied them and had a drug test done, stating that she only consumed alcohol and partied.



After her party's loss in the elections, Marin resigned from the leadership of the Social Democratic Party, and Antti Lindtman replaced her.



Lindtman, who had previously lost the party leadership to Marin, recently won in intra-party elections. Controversial photos of Lindtman from nearly 20 years ago have resurfaced, showing him posing with nude men, some of whom were making Nazi salutes, and holding a toy gun.



Another inappropriate photo of Lindtman with a woman has also emerged, which Lindtman attributed to a film project. Lindtman expressed regret over these photos from his youth.







