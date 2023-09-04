Scholz dismisses talk of keeping nuclear energy option open in Germany

In an announcement to Deutschlandfunk Radio, Scholz addressed the transition to nuclear energy, stating, "Nuclear energy is finished. It will no longer be used in Germany."

Scholz reminded that the decision to phase out nuclear energy was made years ago and said, "It has been gradually phased out according to the law. If you want to build new nuclear power plants, it will take 15 years and cost between 15 to 20 billion euros for each one."

Scholz also noted that with the end of the use of this energy, the dismantling of nuclear power plants has begun, saying, "We want to cover 80% of our electricity needs with a supply of renewable energies based on wind energy, solar energy, hydroelectric, and biomass energy, and shortly thereafter, meet all our energy requirements. The path we are currently following is this."

In Germany, opposition parties and the coalition partner Free Democratic Party (FDP) have been calling for the continued use of nuclear energy for some time.