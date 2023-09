German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo of himself wearing a black eye patch on Monday, two days after he fell while jogging.

The 65-year-old posted the photo on X, and jokingly said: "I am curious to see the memes. Thanks for the get-well wishes, it looks worse than it is!"

Scholz fell while jogging on Saturday, and sustained bruises to his face, according to his spokesman.

He had canceled some appointments for the weekend.