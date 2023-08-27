1 dead, dozens injured in 2 explosions at Romania gas station

At least one person was killed in two explosions at a gas station on the outskirts of the Romanian capital of Bucharest, RadioFreeEurope said late Saturday.

More than two dozen first responders were among the dozens of victims who were injured, said the outlet.

The RadioFreeEurope website cited officials who said an emergency protocol was put in place after the first explosion. A total of 26 firefighters were injured after a second blast in the Crevedia district in the northeast of Bucharest city center.

Ambulances and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene as several victims have been hospitalized, said RadioFreeEurope, citing officials who said the death toll is likely to rise.













