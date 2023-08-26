News Europe German far-right lawmaker smeared with dog faeces at event

Published August 26,2023

Beatrix von Storch (REUTERS File Photo)

A senior member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party was smeared with dog faeces during a public engagement on Friday evening, police said.



Beatrix von Storch, the deputy leader of the party that is riding high on an anti-immigration and anti-green agenda, was attacked in an event hall in the western town of Daun, where police said about 80 supporters were in attendance.



Von Storch told dpa that a man asked her for a photo and she was ready to oblige. But he smeared her with excrement instead.



"It was really disgusting," von Storch said.



The 35-year-old was overpowered by officers and is now under investigation, police said. Von Storch said she filed a complaint.



























