Italy declares highest heat alert for 16 cities, forest fire rages

A forest fire raging on the Italian holiday island of Elba since late Monday evening has forced the evacuation of 700 people, while the Italian Health Ministry declared its highest heat alert for 16 cities on Tuesday.



The evacuations were from a campsite and several residential buildings, the Civil Defence of the Tuscany region announced on Tuesday on the online platform X, formerly Twitter.



A total of 14 hectares have burnt down so far, but the fire was said to be under control on Tuesday morning.



If the situation does not deteriorate, the evacuated people could return to their homes and shelters later Tuesday.



Forests between the towns of Rio Marina, Porto Azzurro and Ortano are particularly affected by the flames on the island, which is popular with holidaymakers. There were no reports of casualties so far.



According to the fire brigade, the fire broke out on Monday evening and spread quickly due to the wind.



In much of the rest of the country residents are facing temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius, the Health Ministry said.



The northern and central regions of the Mediterranean country are especially affected. According to the weather service ilmeteo.it, due to the current high-pressure area "Nero," Rome, Florence and Bologna might reach 38 degrees. The heat also continues in South Tyrol.



