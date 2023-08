The burnt bodies of 18 people, suspected to be migrants, have been found in the Dadia national park in Greece, a spokesman for the fire service told state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.



Spokesman Giannis Artopoios said that "since no one was declared missing, we are working on the assumption that they are illegal migrants."



Fires have been raging in the north-eastern area of Greece for days, as well as in other parts of the country.