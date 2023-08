Death toll from gas explosion at China mine rises to 11

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in China rose to 11, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the northwestern Shaanxi province, according to daily Global Times.

Search and rescue operations continued as more than 70 people were rescued until Tuesday, the report said.

Meanwhile, a huge fire engulfed a high-rise building in the Nankai district of the northern Tianjin city on Tuesday afternoon.