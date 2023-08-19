Poll: Almost two thirds of Germans want a new government

More bad news for Chancellor Olaf Scholz as almost two-thirds of German citizens said in a poll on Saturday that they would like to see a new government, just one day after a majority said they were unhappy with him and his government in another poll.



A many as 64% answered in the survey conducted by the INSA polling institute for Sunday's edition of the mass circulation Bild newspaper that a change of government would do Germany good.



Not even one in four - just 22% - would like to keep the current coalition government made up of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).



On Friday, the Politbarometer poll conducted by the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen (Elections Research Group) on behalf of German public broadcaster ZDF found that 51% of Germans are unhappy with Scholz's performance as chancellor and 58% believe that the coalition government is doing a bad job.



The new poll shows that satisfaction with Scholz and his SPD is declining, with 70% of respondents now dissatisfied with his work, or 10 percentage points more than four weeks ago.



In addition, the centre-left SPD is losing more and more ground to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the poll for Sunday's Bild and now only has 18%, two points fewer than in the previous week, and three points behind the AfD, which remained steady on 21%.



The opposition conservative CDU/CSU bloc, with 27%, the Greens, with 14%, and the FDP, with 8%, each made slight gains of one point. The hard-left Die Linke (The Left) party remained unchanged at 5%.













