Number of right-wing protests in Germany triples year-on-year

A demonstration by neo-Nazis and self-styled soccer hooligans in Hanover, Germany, Nov. 15, 2014. (REUTERS File Photo)

The number of right-wing demonstrations in Germany has tripled compared to the same time period in 2022, according to the Interior Ministry.



Responding to a parliamentary question of the opposition far-left Die Linke party, the ministry said that in the first half of 2022, 35 right-wing rallies were organized, while in the current year there have been 110 recorded so far.



"The mobilization force is on the rise again after the pandemic," Petra Pau of Die Linke, who serves as vice president of the German parliament, said.



The number of right-wing rock concerts on the other hand dropped from 89 to 71.



Most of the protests were directed against refugees, Pau said.



The politician stressed the importance to prevent "extremely hostile moods towards refugees from settling at a level similar to that of the early 1990s and 2015."



In 2015, Germany took in more than 1.2 million refugees and other migrants.



























