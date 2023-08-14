Tragic fire claims lives and injures dozens in France

In a fire that occurred in a building located in the Alpes-Maritimes region in the south of France, 3 people lost their lives, and 21 people were injured.

According to Radio-France's report, a fire broke out in a 5-story building in the city of Grasse in the early morning hours. In the incident, 3 people lost their lives, and 21 people were injured, 3 of them severely.

Around 50 firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to control the fire with 17 vehicles.

The building where the fire started and the surrounding structures were evacuated as a precaution. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire, which is not yet clear. In the Alsace region, in the city of Colmar, a fire broke out in a summer residence for disabled individuals and their caregivers on August 9th, resulting in the death of 11 people who were trapped.