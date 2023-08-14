Poland expects understanding from Ukraine on national interests, president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake hands after commemorating victims of World War II at the Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lutsk, Ukraine July 9, 2023. (REUTERS/File)

The Polish president on Monday said his country will continue to support Ukraine against Russia but expects understanding from Kyiv on Warsaw's national interests, the state-run PAP news agency reported.

Andrzej Duda said Poland will extend an import ban on Ukrainian agricultural products, adding that Warsaw has an "obligation" to protect its domestic market, as well as that of the EU.

"It is obvious that we consistently support Ukraine its defense against Russian aggression," Duda said. "But the other matter is - and this is our most important obligation - to guard the interest of the (Polish) Republic," he said in an interview with Sieci, a weekly magazine published in Poland.

"Therefore the defense of the internal market and the European Union market, which starts with us."

Asked on the statements by presidential adviser Marcin Przydacz about "Ukraine's failure" to appreciate Poland's support, Duda said: "... we expect understanding on certain issues - including that we have our own interests and obligations."

Ukraine early August summoned Poland's ambassador in Kyiv to protest Przydacz's remarks who said the war-torn country should be "grateful" for the assistance it has received.

Poland is at the forefront of European allies calling to help Kyiv against Moscow, which launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022.

But earlier this year, it, along with Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, imposed temporary restrictions on some Ukrainian agricultural products to protect farmers' interests. The ban, valid till Sept. 15, is expected to be extended through 2023.