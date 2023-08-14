Heavy rain, landslide hit northwestern Italy

People stand near a street covered in mud and debris following heavy storms, which caused the flooding of a stream in Bardonecchia, Northern Italy, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo)

Heavy rain has hit the northwest Italian region of Piedmont, causing landslide following the Merdovine river's overflow, local media reported on Monday.

Heavy rains in Bardonecchia overnight injured one person and left five others missing, the state-run ANSA news agency reported.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani later stated on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the five missing people have been found.

Floods have also displaced 120 people, who have been relocated to an Italian Red Cross camp and hotels.

The new agency said firefighters have joined efforts to rescue six people trapped in a camper swept downstream by the floodwater.

Gas supplies have been turned off in the area due to the risk of explosions, while bridges have also reportedly been damaged in the region.