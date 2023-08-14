Despite health risks, British health secretary wants migrants back on floating barge

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay walks on Downing Street on the day of the last cabinet meeting before the summer recess, in London, Britain, July 18, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

British health secretary said Monday that asylum seekers, who were moved from the Bibby Stockholm after traces of Legionella bacteria were found, should be put back on the floating barge.

"It's important that we both maintain safety standards, but also reflect the pressure on the taxpayer position in terms of that £6 million (some $7.6 million)," Steve Barclay spoke to Sky News.

His remarks came after all asylum seekers on Friday were moved from the barge, moored at Portland Port in Dorset in the country's southwest after Legionella bacteria were found in the on-board water system.

The report of bacteria came three days after the Home Office said the first group of asylum seekers was housed on the barge after "health and safety checks were completed."

Asked whether asylum seekers should be put back on the barge despite the controversy over health risks, he stated: "Yes, I do, because it's costing around £6m a day in terms of the cost of hotels."

Saying that no migrants had shown any sign of the bacteria, Barclay noted that they should both maintain safety standards, but also reflect the pressure on the taxpayer position.

The first group of asylum-seekers was housed on the three-story barge on Aug. 7, while some others refused to move on the barge.

The Bibby Stockholm is one of the vessels that was announced by the government to accommodate 5,000 asylum seekers, in a bid to lower the cost of hotels.

The controversial plan aims to house up to 500 men, aged 18-65, on the floating barge while migrants, who are currently staying in hotels, are waiting for the results of their asylum application.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak listed tackling small boat crossings as one of his five priorities after over 45,000 migrants arrived in the country by crossing the English Channel last year.