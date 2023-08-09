Attacks on Quran continue in Denmark

A Danish anti-Islamic and ultranationalist group escalated attacks Wednesday on the Quran, despite wide-ranging condemnation.

Members of the Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots, burned copies of the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish, Pakistani, Algerian, Indonesian and Iranian embassies in Copenhagen.

The provocations, in which anti-Islamic slogans were shouted, took place under police protection.

Videos shared by the group on Facebook are restricted.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning, desecration or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.