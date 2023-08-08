Garbage piles up in Marseille train stations as strikes continue

In Marseille , France, train stations have become littered with garbage due to an ongoing strike by cleaning workers. This strike has resulted in unsightly and foul-smelling piles of trash accumulating at the stations.



The employees of the Laser cleaning company have been engaged in this labor action for 8 days at the Saint-Charles Train Station in Marseille. They are protesting against the irregular payment or non-payment of their salaries.







As the station's refuse piles grew, emitting an unpleasant odor, the workers decided to extend their strike. This extension was prompted by their belief that their grievances were not being effectively communicated to the authorities.



Reports from local media indicate that SNCF, the French railway company, has officially contacted the Laser company responsible for the workers' salaries.







SNCF has urged for a swift resolution to the issue. Expressing dissatisfaction, SNCF has also revealed that it has taken the matter to the legal authorities, citing a breach of contract by the company.



The Saint-Charles Train Station has been the site of numerous strikes for similar reasons in the past. Notably, in June, cleaning staff embarked on a 13-day strike at the station.





The images of the sizable garbage heaps resulting from the ongoing strike have stirred discussions on social media platforms.



It's worth mentioning that this strike eventually concluded when the company met the demands of the affected personnel.











