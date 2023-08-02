Greece plans to limit number of visitors to Acropolis

Greece is planning to impose visitor restrictions on the Acropolis, the ancient temple in Athens, its culture minister said Wednesday.

Lina Mendoni provided details in an interview with Real FM of the pilot program that will be implemented, as a result of the Cultural Resources Management and Development Organization (ODAP) research.

Mendoni said the program would enhance the safety of historical monuments, professionals serving the areas and provide a better experience for visitors.

The number of daily visitors to the historical Acropolis should not exceed 20,000, based on the findings.

Visitors to the Acropolis will be restricted starting Sept. 4, according to specific time intervals as part of the pilot project.















