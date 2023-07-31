Ukraine military personnel trapped underground in Russian attack

New footage keep emerging from the Ukrainian positions continuing to fight against Russia. Ukrainian soldiers, trying to repel the Russian troops on their soil, are seen on the frontline with their fingers on the trigger. Recently, a soldier buried under the ground after the attack After a Russian attack on a Ukrainian position, was captured on camera.

The soldier was covered with soil following the artillery attack. The moments were shared on social media. The soldier, recorded by his comrade at the position, had the soil removed from his body first and then his helmet was lifted. The trapped soldier, who could speak, started laughing after a while.

Zelensky: "Russia's attacks cannot scare us."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian army had hit apartment buildings and a university building in the cities of Kriviy Rig and Herson this morning, resulting in casualties and injuries. Stating that Russia had been targeting cities in recent days, Zelensky expressed that the Russian army was bombing civilian facilities and buildings, but this did not frighten them.