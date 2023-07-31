German Green Party co-chair slams far-right AfD

Co-leader of Germany's Green Party Ricarda Lang speaks during the party congress of the Greens (Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen) at the World Conference Center in Bonn, western Germany on October 14, 2022. (AFP)

German Green Party co-chair Ricarda Lang denounced the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Sunday, accusing it of pursuing destructive policies and exploiting public concerns.

Her remarks come during ARD television channel's "Traditional Summer Interview" program in which Lang participated and made statements about current issues.

Lang said "the AfD is essentially a party with antisocial and destructive policies aiming to destabilize the country and exploiting public concerns for its benefit."

She emphasized that some AfD politicians demand the country's exit from the European Union, warning that "this would be an economic disaster for Germany."

Lang said "we would be surrendering ourselves to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," referring to the doubts of some AfD politicians over Germany's NATO membership.

She also called for a "new investment agenda for Germany" to address its economic slowdown, highlighting the significance of an investment package to strengthen the German economy.

























