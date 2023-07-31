French phenomenon Enigma, who climbed high-rise buildings, dies

French phenomenon Remi Lucidi, who had gained fame by climbing dangerous and dizzying heights, tragically fell from the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong. The 30-year-old daredevil lost his life in the incident. According to the New York Post (NYP) report, Remi Lucidi, also known as Remi Enigma on social media, immediately passed away at the scene of the incident.

Scaling the security measures, Lucidi had managed to reach the 49th floor by using the elevator and then took the stairs to the top of the building, attempting to visit a friend on the 40th floor. Despite the security guard finding an open hatch on the roof during the pursuit, the French phenomenon, Remi Lucidi, couldn't be located.

He had asked for help before he fell to his death.

According to the police, the man was last seen alive at 7:38 p.m. when he had tapped on the glass of the rooftop of the complex and asked a maid to call the police. An unidentified source told NYP that the police believe Lucidi was trapped outside the rooftop and knocked on the window for help before the unfortunate accident.

The police have not yet disclosed an official cause of death for him.