RUINS OF EMPEROR NEROS THEATER DISCOVERED IN ROME

According to reports in the Italian media, the remains of Emperor Nero's theater were discovered during excavations in the courtyard of Rovere Palace near the Vatican.

The private theater, built during the reign of Emperor Nero in ancient Rome between 54-68 AD, was previously known only from historical texts.

Archaeologists found marble columns, gilded stucco decorations, and rooms used for theater decorations during the excavations.

Rome's Archaeological Area Supervisor, Daniela Porro, described the discovery as "extraordinarily important."

Archaeologist Renato Sebastiani, who initiated the excavation, stated that the archaeological findings beneath Rovere Palace provided valuable information spanning from ancient Rome to the Middle Ages.

The excavations at Rovere Palace had begun in the year 2020.