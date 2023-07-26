Shocking images from Greece on social media, vacationers continue amid battle with fires

 Contact Us
As wildfires continued to ravage Greece's islands of Rhodes and Corfu, images from the country sparked outrage on social media. In the footage shared by AFP, some tourists were seen continuing their holidays not far from the fire-hit areas, while others were still flocking to Corfu for vacation, despite the ongoing battle with the flames.

Published July 26,2023
Greece has been battling intense forest fires caused by a severe heatwave and strong winds for almost a week, not only on the mainland but also on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

These islands, popular among British tourists, were hosting around 10,000 British visitors. Amidst the fires, some of these tourists were evacuated from the islands via flights on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The images coming from the country, experiencing a virtual hell due to the fires, have left people in awe, saying "this is beyond belief." In the footage reported by AFP, it was observed that despite the disaster, some tourists had continued with their vacations. In the said images, tourists were seen sunbathing on a beach with a view of smoke rising from Corfu. In another footage shared by AFP, tourists boarding a ferry to go to Corfu were featured.

The images received a strong reaction on social media.