Shocking images from Greece on social media, vacationers continue amid battle with fires

Greece has been battling intense forest fires caused by a severe heatwave and strong winds for almost a week, not only on the mainland but also on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.

These islands, popular among British tourists, were hosting around 10,000 British visitors. Amidst the fires, some of these tourists were evacuated from the islands via flights on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The images coming from the country, experiencing a virtual hell due to the fires, have left people in awe, saying "this is beyond belief." In the footage reported by AFP, it was observed that despite the disaster, some tourists had continued with their vacations. In the said images, tourists were seen sunbathing on a beach with a view of smoke rising from Corfu. In another footage shared by AFP, tourists boarding a ferry to go to Corfu were featured.

The images received a strong reaction on social media.