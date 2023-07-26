Major disappointment from Kate Middleton, according to Suzy Menkes

During the time she was dating William, Middleton, like any other young girl of her age, had followed fashion in her own way. However, after joining the royal family, she underwent a complete transformation. Unlike before, she started wearing outfits with the signatures of famous designers. She now also has advisors around her who advise her in her fashion choices. Although she has been criticized for being overly conservative and obsessive about her clothing at times, Middleton has become a fashion icon for quite some time now.

Her style is followed by millions of people worldwide. Especially some of her fans rush to buy the same or similar outfits she wears, sometimes even before she finishes wearing them, as much as their financial means allow them to.

"Kate is a dissapointment."

Regardless of the positive overall reception, Kate Middleton, especially after receiving the title of Duchess of Wales, has become the center of attention for fashion enthusiasts and, of course, meticulous fashion critics. While generally receiving positive reviews, it seems that Middleton has one area that she cannot seem to conquer. Despite occasional negative critiques, Middleton manages to bounce back in her fashion choices. However, she faced heavy criticism from Suzy Menkes, the experienced fashion editor of Vogue magazine.

Menkes, who has dedicated years to this field, summarized Kate's approach to jewelry with one word: "Disappointment!" The issue that Menkes has underlined is that 41-year-old Kate seems indifferent to the rare and valuable jewelry collection owned by the British royal family. According to Menkes, Kate does not have the same passion for jewelry as her 75-year-old mother-in-law, Camilla, who possesses a great fascination for jewels.

The famous and experienced fashion editor's assessment on this matter is as follows: "Kate is a disappointment when it comes to jewelry. She gives the impression of only using jewelry when she is obliged to do so."

Suzy Menkes also described the scenario she imagines about the times when Kate needs to wear jewelry: "I picture her behind the scenes, wearing a beautiful evening gown. She looks stunning. Then, I imagine her lowering her face and asking, 'Do I have to wear this?' when it comes to a piece of jewelry."

What will happen next?

Kate's fans from all around the world on social media are directing similar criticisms on this matter. Their desire is for Kate to look like a real fairy-tale princess in beautiful dresses and precious jewels.

On this subject, Menkes is also uncertain about whether Kate's perspective on jewelry will change as she gets closer to the throne. "Will we see Kate wearing more dramatic jewels as the wife of the next heir to the throne? I don't know." she says.