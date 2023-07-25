GREEK PILOTS CHILLING ANNOUNCEMENT, PASSENGERS ABANDON PLANE

Greece has been battling severe forest fires caused by a relentless heatwave and strong winds on the mainland, as well as the islands of Rhodes and Corfu for about a week.

The islands, especially popular among British tourists, were hosting around 10,000 British visitors. and some of these tourists were evacuated from the islands by planes on Sunday and Monday. However, many tourists are still waiting for evacuation.

According to Mirror's report, some airlines are still continuing flights to Rhodes. In one of these flights, the announcement made by the pilot had a chilling effect on the passengers.

BBC Wales reporter Gwyn Loader, who was on the plane, reported that the pilot had said, "Going to Rhodes for a holiday right now is a terrible idea." The English pilot had continued his words as follows:

"Return flights are now being managed by the military. If you want to get off the plane, you can do so. I don't know your reasons for traveling, but if you are traveling for leisure, my sincere advice is that it's a bad idea."

When the pilot made his final warning, there were 37 passengers on the 180-seat flight preparing to depart from Gatwick. According to Metro's report, this warning led to eight passengers getting off the plane.

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis described the fight against the forest fires on the island of Rhodes as a "war."

Stating that his country is at war against the fires, Mitsotakis said, 'We are at war. We will rebuild what we have lost, and we will cover the damages. Our primary concern should be the protection of human lives."