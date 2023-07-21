Large passenger ships banned in Amsterdam to reduce the number of tourists

Politicians stated that large ships were not compatible with the city's sustainability goals.

The decision means the closure of the passenger ship terminal near the main train station and along the IJ river in Amsterdam.

This is one of the latest measures taken to prevent mass tourism in the capital.

Previously, the municipality had already banned smoking cannabis on the streets of Amsterdam's center.

In March, the authorities had also warned young British men planning stag parties in the city not to come.

Large passenger ships have become a symbol of mass tourism, and the ban was passed with a large majority in the municipal council.

Amsterdam has become a victim of its own popularity and has started receiving around 20 million annual tourists, some of whom visit for the city's party reputation.

According to AFP News Agency, the center-right D66 Party, which governs the city together with social democrats and environmentalists, stated in a written statement that "large passenger ships causing pollution were not in line with their city's sustainability goals."

The statement also emphasized that the passenger ships were not compatible with the new bridge planned between the historic southern part and the northern part of the city.









