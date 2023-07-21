Decline in birth rates in 2022 in Germany

According to the statement from the German Federal Statistical Office, it was reported that there was a decrease of around 7% in the number of births in the country compared to the previous year.

In 2022, 738,819 babies were born in Germany, which was 56,673 less than in 2021, as mentioned in the statement. The birth rates, especially in Hamburg and Berlin, were noted to have sharply declined.

Last year, the fertility rate per woman was recorded as 1.46, while it was 1.58 in 2021 according to the statistics.

According to statisticians, in developed countries, for a country's population not to decrease without migration, the fertility rate per woman should be 2.1.

In Germany, in 2021, 795,492 babies were born, which was the highest number that has been recorded since 1997.