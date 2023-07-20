Lithuania revokes residence permits of 135 Russians

Lithuanian authorities revoked the residence permits of 135 Russian citizens Wednesday based on questionnaires to evaluate any potential threats they might pose to national security.

They included a question about which country Crimea belongs to and their views on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.

According to data from the migration department, 38 Russian citizens' residence permits were revoked last year based on their answers to the questionnaires.

The department noted that the number of Russian citizens applying for residence permits in 2022, when the Russia-Ukraine war began, doubled compared to the previous year and reached 4,000.















