In Belgium, one-third of companies use artificial intelligence in their recruitment processes

According to a research conducted by the human resources company Manpower, approximately 30 out of 100 Belgian companies are currently using artificial intelligence in their new personnel recruitment processes, and this rate is expected to reach nearly 50% soon.

Out of the 510 employers interviewed for the research, 10% stated that they had been using artificial intelligence for a long time, while 21% had recently adopted this practice.

18% of the companies also reported that they planned to implement artificial intelligence applications within the next 12 months.

Companies are using AI robots in various stages of the recruitment process, from screening resumes to initial interviews.

Sebastien Delfosse, a manager at Manpower, stated in his comments on the research, "Belgian employers have realized the advantages of technology. Only 15% of employers believe that artificial intelligence will have a negative impact on recruitment."

Many company executives dismissed concerns about the use of artificial intelligence leading to increased unemployment. 15% of the participants in the survey stated that this technology would decrease their workforce in the next 2 years, while 49% argued that AI would create new jobs instead.