Europe under grip of extreme heat

People rest in the shade in Sevilla, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, on July 17, 2023 during a heatwave. (AFP Photo)

Extreme heat waves are expected to continue affecting many countries in Europe in the next few weeks.

Spain, Italy, and Greece are among the countries most affected by the heat wave in Europe.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Croatia, Bulgaria, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands are also experiencing temperatures above the seasonal norms.

However, extreme heat is not expected in the UK until mid-August.

The third heat wave of the summer will be felt across Spain, starting from the beginning of this week, and is expected to affect more than 30 provinces.

In the southern region of Andalusia, where temperatures are expected to reach up to 44 C (111.2 F), Civil Protection teams have issued a red alert for the cities of Cordoba and Jaen.

Additionally, Granada, Seville, Mallorca, Madrid, Toledo, Albacete, Cuenca, Badajoz, and Ciudad Real will be on an orange alert that indicates the second-highest level of danger.

Officials have advised the public to stay hydrated by consuming plenty of water and avoid going outdoors during the most intense sunlight hours during the tropical and suffocating heat wave that would last three days.

Furthermore, climate change-induced high temperatures and drought are negatively affecting the agricultural sector in Spain.

Water cuts are being implemented, particularly in the regions of Andalusia and Catalonia, in order to cope with the drought. The average usable water level in reservoirs and lakes in the country is below 38%.