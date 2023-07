European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen marked the 500th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a vow to stand with the country "for as long it takes."



"500 days of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," von der Leyen tweeted.



"500 days of brave Ukrainian resistance. 500 days of steadfast European support for Ukraine.



"We will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes," she said.