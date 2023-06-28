 Contact Us
News Europe Sweden police grant permit for Koran burning outside mosque

Sweden, which has previously faced Türkiye's veto during its NATO membership bid, made a controversial decision during Eid al-Adha.

Published June 28,2023
(EPA File Photo)

Despite previous concerns and the strained relations with Türkiye during NATO membership process, the Swedish police permitted another instance of Koran burning, causing further tensions.

In a move that has sparked outrage among Muslims, the Swedish police made a decision allowing the burning of the Holy Koran under the pretext of 'freedom of expression'.

According to a news report by AFP, the incident took place in front of a mosque located in the capital city of Stockholm.

As Sweden counts down for the NATO summit, which will take place in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12, a scandalous decision has been made in the country.

Sweden has previously experienced similar provocative acts in the past. Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Sweden's far-right Strict Direction Party (Stram Kurs), notorious for his racist views, has been involved in burning the Koran as a deliberate and offensive act.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who published a statement on his official Twitter account after Paludan's scandalous action, said, "Freedom of expression is a fundamental part of democracy. But just because something is legal doesn't necessarily mean it's appropriate.''