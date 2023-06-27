Just Stop Oil protesters spray paint TotalEnergies headquarters in London

Just Stop Oil climate activists hold a banner against the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) after throwing orange paint at the UK headquarters of TotalEnergies in the Canary Wharf district in London on June 27, 2023. (AFP)

Just Stop Oil protesters on Tuesday threw orange and black paint on the UK headquarters of TotalEnergies in London.

In a protest against the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), climate protesters entered the lobby with black paint from fire extinguishers.

Meanwhile, some protesters sprayed the exterior of the building with orange paint as part of the protest that took place at 8 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

The group said they were joined by Students Against EACOP who are demanding "an immediate suspension of the destructive pipeline in Uganda."

Later, they sat down outside of the building to await arrest.

"Todays' action is in solidarity with Students Against EACOP, a group of Ugandan students fighting against the environmental devastation and human rights violations being wrought by the project," Just Stop Oil said in a statement.

Citing warnings on the project by experts as a "carbon bomb," the group said the project would release over 379 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere, "25 times the combined annual emissions of Uganda and Tanzania."

The 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) EACOP project is expected to transport over 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Uganda's Lake Albert oilfields to the port of Tanga in Tanzania.