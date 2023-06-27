Authorities seek tourist who damaged Colosseum in Italy with a key

Reports have emerged that a tourist is wanted for causing damage to the iconic Colosseum in Rome, Italy, by carving their name on the monument. The act, where the tourist used a key to engrave their own name and that of their fiancée, has sparked outrage in the country.



Images of the defaced Colosseum circulated on social media, prompting strong reactions from users.



The officials of the Colosseum Archaeological Park Area have filed a criminal complaint with the Italian gendarmerie regarding the incident. The gendarmerie has initiated an investigation to identify and locate the tourist responsible for the damage inflicted on the historical site.

The incident is believed to have occurred last Friday when the tourist in question inscribed "Ivan + Hayley 23/6/23" on the wall using their key.



According to Rainews24, if the perpetrator is found, they could face a fine of up to 15,000 euros and a prison sentence of up to 5 years under the laws protecting cultural heritage.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano condemned the act in a written statement, describing it as a serious, disrespectful, and deplorable act of destroying historical heritage like the Colosseum, which is globally renowned.



He expressed his hope that the responsible person would be identified and punished in accordance with the law.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri also expressed his outrage at the incident. Taking to Twitter, he condemned the act as barbaric and senseless, stating that it offended both Rome and the world. Gualtieri called for the responsible individual to be duly punished for their actions.