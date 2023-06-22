Paris building explosion leaves 50 injured, 1 still missing

As many as 50 people were injured and one is still missing after a blast rocked a building in Paris Wednesday evening, French authorities said on Thursday.

The Paris prosecutor's office told broadcaster BFMTV that among those injured are six people who are in critical condition.

The cause of the explosion in the 5th arrondissement remains unclear and an investigation is still underway, it added.

Among the injured is at least one police officer, while search efforts continue to rescue a person from under the rubble.

The natural gas supply to 700 houses within the district has been cut off as a safety measure.