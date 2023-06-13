FIVE-STORY BUILDING COLLAPSES IN SPAINS TERUEL JUST AS THE LAST OF ITS NEIGHBORS WERE BEING EVICTED

Five-story building collapses in Spain's Teruel just as the last of its neighbors were being evicted

A five-story residential building on Calle San Francisco de Teruel collapsed this morning, according to sources from the Teruel County Fire Department. Apparently, the central pillar or the entire structure has collapsed.

Firefighters and municipal police have been able to get all the tenants out. Other adjoining buildings have also been evicted. The fall has been very fast. The Teruel City Council has made a telephone number 689 11 67 58 available to those affected.

It was this morning when the neighbors heard creaks and reported fallings because the columns on the ground floor were suffering from excessive pressure.

The police pointed out that these walls were very thin. "The settlements, the main pillars were cigarette paper, they were totally destroyed, totally collapsed," explained local police officer Ángel Loras, "because of that pressure, that cession."

After evacuating the building, they have proceeded to evict the neighboring ones due to damages to the structure.

In total, 21 families have been evicted and just as the last person was being removed, the building completely collapsed. The affected neighbors pointed out that "they have lost all their lives."