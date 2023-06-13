Belgian police seize 5 tons of cocaine by chance in Gent

Belgian police have seized five tons of cocaine by chance in the city of Gent, local media reported on Tuesday.

The operation was initially started to respond to a stolen car case in Brussels, and an investigation was launched, Flemish daily Het Nieuwsblad said.

The probe took authorities to Gent, where they found on Monday morning the large amount of cocaine in a single place.

The confiscated cocaine has an estimated value of at least €200 million ($216 million).

Police also seized cash money and weapons during the operation.

It has been one of the biggest operations in the country, the report added.